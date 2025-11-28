PM Karki asks Nepal Army to ensure robust security for Mar 5 elections

Kathmandu, Nov 28 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday said the army will have a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary polls scheduled for March 5 next year.

Her remarks came a day after President Ramchandra Paudel endorsed the Cabinet decision to mobilise the army for the upcoming general elections.

During an inspection of the Army Headquarters at Bhadrakali, Karki underlined that the force carries a major responsibility in helping the government hold the polls in a free, fair and fear-free environment.

Expressing confidence in the force, Karki said the army had successfully carried out such responsibilities in the past and would do so again by maintaining security during the electoral process.

"I urge the Army to move ahead along with a clear action plan in order to create an environment to ensure security to the people, to facilitate, support and secure police operations as well as allow all political parties to organise political activities without any hindrance," she said.

Karki also instructed the army to coordinate closely with all security agencies, including the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, taking into account past election experiences and the sensitivities surrounding the upcoming polls.

She directed the army to work with other agencies to maintain peace and security, recover looted weapons and arrest prisoners who escaped during the Gen Z protests.

Army officials briefed the Prime Minister on the current security situation, major challenges and future plans, the PM’s Secretariat said.

A presentation was also made on the army’s security mobilisation model for the elections.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha, Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel and other senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI SBP SCY SCY