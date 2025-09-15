PM Karki says those involved in violence during 'Gen Z' protest must be punished

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday said those involved in vandalism and destruction during the anti-government protests last week will be brought to justice, as she assumed office and appointed three ministers.

Karki, 73, who is Nepal's first woman prime minister, also announced that those who were killed during the ‘Gen Z’ protest will be declared “martyrs” and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each.

She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Late Sunday evening, Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal and Om Prakash Aryal were appointed as ministers by President Paudel on the prime minister’s recommendation, according to sources at the President’s Office.

The swearing-in ceremony of the three cabinet ministers will be held at the President’s Office on Monday.

Ghising, former Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, will lead the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Urban Development, and the Ministry of Energy; Khanal, former Finance Secretary, has been appointed as Minister for Finance while Aryal, an advocate and anti-corruption activist, was given the Law and Home Affairs portfolio.

Also on Sunday, Senior Advocate Sabita Bhandari was appointed as the Attorney General of the Nepal government, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Bhandari, a former information commissioner at the National Information Commission, on Prime Minister Karki's recommendation following the resignation of incumbent Ramesh Badal, a notice by the President’s Office said.

As the Prime Minister’s Office was set on fire during the violent protests on September 9, the government has shifted the PM Office to the newly-constructed Home Ministry building at Singhdurbar complex.

Addressing a meeting of secretaries and senior government officials soon after assuming office at 11 am, Prime Minister Karki said that those involved in the violence and destruction of public and private property will be brought to justice.

She said that the arson and vandalism during the protests of September 9 was “pre-planned” and the Gen-Z protesters were not involved in such activities.

“The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” she said.

The government announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 will be declared “martyrs” and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each while ensuring free treatment to the injured.

Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal informed that Prime Minister Karki made the decision to this effect while assuming office.

Meanwhile, Aryal said the death toll during the agitation has reached 72. It includes 59 protesters, three policemen and 10 prisoners.

The protests that had begun on September 7 against a government ban on social media, spilled over to September 8 and quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during protests on September 8.

Earlier Sunday, as congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the new prime minister, the UK affirmed support for inclusive governance while the US expressed readiness to work with Nepal's interim government for next elections.

Apart from the UK and the US, China, Japan, Pakistan and Bhutan were among the countries that sent in greetings for Karki.

China stressed the “time-honoured friendship” between the two neighbouring countries and said, “China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal.” “We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release in Beijing.

Meanwhile, more than 3,700 inmates, who had escaped from different jails during the violent anti-government protests last week, have been arrested again, police said Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that 3,723 inmates have been brought to jails till Sunday afternoon while 10,320 prisoners are still at large.

Some of the prisoners returned voluntarily while Indian police also helped to arrest those who tried to escape to India, he said. PTI SBP GSP GRS NPK NPK