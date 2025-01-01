PM Keir Starmer promises year of rebuilding Britain in 2025

London, Jan 1 (PTI) Keir Starmer has pledged to make 2025 a year of rebuilding after Britain “voted for change” by electing a Labour Party-led government in last year’s general election in his first New Year message as Prime Minister of the UK.

In a video message issued by 10 Downing Street on Tuesday night, the Labour leader acknowledged there was “much more to do” to make Britain a “nation that gets things done”.

Starmer also promised more cash in the pockets of people as he struck a note of optimism for the year ahead.

“That is what we will be focusing on: a year of rebuilding. But also, rediscovering the great nation that we are, a nation that gets things done no matter how hard or tough the circumstances,” said Starmer in the pre-recorded message.

He referenced the forthcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which marked the end of hostilities during World War II on May 8, 1945.

“We will have time to reflect on that this year, a chance, with the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ [Victory over Japan] Day, to cherish the greatest victories of this country and the greatest generation that achieved it. But that victory, and indeed the peace and the prosperity that followed, all rested on that same foundation we must rebuild today.

"The security of working people, that is the purpose of this government, the goal of our plan for change. And we will push it forward in 2025,” he said.

Starmer is on holiday with his family, his first break since taking charge at Downing Street in July.

"We have a clear plan for change: 1.5 million new homes, restoring the dream of home ownership; children starting school, ready to learn; a more secure energy system; [NHS] waiting lists cut dramatically; immigration – reduced; neighbourhood police, tackling anti-social behaviour in every community; and more cash in your pocket, wherever you live... Here's to a year of changing Britain for the better," he concluded.

The Opposition Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, who took over from former prime minister Rishi Sunak last year also referenced a “period of change” in her message.

"This process of renewal will be a long-term project. Things may be bumpy along the way, but the party I now lead is going to do things differently. Watch this space," she said. PTI AK ZH ZH