PM Keir Starmer sets out 6 ‘milestones’ as UK government targets

London, Dec 5 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday set out six "milestones" for how his Labour Party government will deliver on its national missions through a "Plan for Change", including raising living standards and ending National Health Service (NHS) hospital backlogs.

The plan is designed to track the Starmer-led government's progress against each of the six targets by the end of its five-year term in Parliament, following a landslide victory in the July general election.

Speaking at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the site of many of the country's box-office successes, including the James Bond films, the prime minister sought to script his government’s success story.

“This government was elected to deliver real change for working people - and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Starmer.

"Faced with a dire inheritance, we know that we cannot deliver our ‘Plan for Change’ alone. Mission-led government means doing things differently, and a decade of national renewal will require the skills and determination of us all,” he said.

The Labour leader claimed the plan follows the government's steps towards stabilising the economy, securing an extra GBP 26 billion for the NHS and launching a Border Security Command to tackle illegal migration. However, he stopped short of including immigration within the six milestones, refusing to set any targets or timelines for bringing down the soaring migration figures.

"It is our duty to do it and we will do it," said Starmer, when pressed on the subject by reporters.

The six targets he has set for his government include: raising living standards in every part of the UK, so working people have more money in their pocket as we aim to deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7, with higher real household disposable income per person and GDP per capita. Rebuilding Britain with 1.5 million homes in England and fast-tracking planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects; and ending hospital backlogs to meet the NHS standard of 92 per cent of patients in England waiting no longer than 18 weeks for elective treatment.

Other goals include putting police back on the beat with a named officer for every neighbourhood, and 13,000 additional officers and special constables in neighbourhood roles in England and Wales; giving children the best start in life, with a record 75 per cent of five-year-olds in England ready to learn when they start school; and securing home-grown energy and accelerating to Net Zero.

These missions rest on the foundations of good government necessary to deliver long-term change, which the government has been focused on rebuilding – economic stability, secure borders and national security, Downing Street said in a statement.

The milestones for change set out in the plan will track the government’s progress against each of the missions by the end of the Parliament, ensuring accountability to the public, it noted.

The new UK Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, has been charged with rewiring how the civil service works to ensure it is equipped with the right structures, tools and ways of working to deliver the “Plan for Change”.

Key aims of reform across the civil service will include adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency, as well as instilling much greater accountability for senior civil servants across government departments to ensure delivery is kept on track and focused on the missions.

As part of the so-called "mission-led government" agenda, the government will draw on the expertise of leaders in their field to drive “tangible progress”. Leading figures from businesses, charities and the public sector will be invited to join the government’s “mission boards”, charged with delivering the ‘Plan for Change’ in partnership with the government.

Starmer admitted it was an "almighty challenge" to hit his targets on housebuilding, education and health. A document accompanying his major speech indicated Labour’s earlier pledge to deliver clean power by 2030 had been diluted to “at least 95 per cent clean power by 2030".

"The mission hasn't changed from the day I launched it nearly two years ago in terms of where we need to get to on clean energy by 2030. It is exactly the same as it always was,” insisted Starmer.

However, the Opposition Tories criticised the government, with party leader Kemi Badenoch claiming the "emergency reset confirms that Labour had 14 years in Opposition and still weren’t ready for government".

"This relaunch can't hide the reality of a government that doesn’t know what it is doing," she said. PTI AK ZH ZH