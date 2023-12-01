PM meets UAE President, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict

Dubai, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as fresh hostilities broke out between the warring sides after a weeklong ceasefire.

Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed met on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit here.

"I am always very happy to meet my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Today’s meeting during #COP28 has been very productive. Thanked him for the warm hospitality. Also discussed various issues aimed at deepening India-UAE friendship and making our planet more sustainable," Modi posted on X.

“The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on X.

Israel's war with Hamas resumed in full force Friday, with airstrikes hitting targets in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired.

On the other hand, blaring sirens in Israel warned of incoming rockets at several communal farms near Gaza, a sign that Hamas militants also restarted attacks.

Modi congratulated the UAE President for the successful hosting of the COP28 and also invited him to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar in January.

He also thanked the UAE President for co-hosting the high-level event on the Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP28.

“The Prime Minister invited President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in India next month,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

Later, Modi also met Turkey President R T Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Swiss Confederation President Alain Berset.

The Prime Minister took to X to post: "Happy to have met President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit in Dubai." "Excellent meeting with @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson. We talked about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors of development. We also discussed how to strengthen efforts to mitigate climate change," he said in another post.