Kazan, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping tomorrow," Misri said at a media briefing.