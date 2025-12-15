PM Modi and Jordan's King discuss bilateral ties, exchange perspectives on regional and global issues

Amman, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein met here on Monday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual importance.

Modi, who arrived in Jordan on a two-day visit at the invitation of Abdullah II, was warmly welcomed by the king at the Husseiniya Palace, where they held a one-on-one meeting before the delegation-level talks.

PM Modi told King Abdullah II that he was confident that their meeting would give a new impetus and depth to India-Jordan ties.

"We will continue our cooperation in areas such as trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure and people-to-people ties," he said.

Modi said the two countries share a common and clear stance against terrorism and praised King Abdullah II's "active and positive role" on the Gaza issue.

"We hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region. We share a common and clear stance against terrorism. Under your leadership, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to the world against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation," Modi said.

He thanked the Jordanian king for extending a warm welcome to him and his delegation.

"You have shared very positive ideas for taking India-Jordan relations to new heights. I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy for many years to come," the prime minister said.

Modi recalled that during King Abdullah II's visit to India in 2018, they participated in a conference on Islamic heritage.

"Your efforts to promote moderation are extremely important not only for regional peace but also for global peace," PM Modi told King Abdullah II.

"I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject," he added.

Modi said India and Jordan will continue to move forward in this direction together and will further strengthen all other dimensions of mutual cooperation.

On his part, King Abdullah II said all Jordanians welcome you back to Jordan.

"Your presence here carries deep significance as our countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. I believe this visit reflects decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation between our two nations," he said.

"Our nations enjoy a strong partnership, and they share a desire to advance prosperity for our people. Over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation," King Abdullah II said.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation trip aimed at further strengthening ties with them, earlier said his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between the two nations.

This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after a span of 37 years, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine.

Earlier, in a special gesture emblematic of the close ties between the two countries, Modi was warmly received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

"We look forward to broader horizons of cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the economic, investment, and technological fields," Hassan said.

When Modi arrived at the hotel, he was warmly welcomed by the Indian community and friends of India in Jordan. He greeted them and conveyed the wishes of friends and families from India. Local artists performed traditional Indian dances, displaying the country's cultural heritage.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King would address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businessmen from both countries.

The Prime Minister, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion.

Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

The Arab country is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction, and manufacturing.

Jordan is the first leg of Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. PTI ZH ZH ZH