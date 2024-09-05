PM Modi appreciates former Singapore Premier Lee’s contributions towards development of bilateral strategic partnership

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong as a “strong votary of close India-Singapore ties” and appreciated his contributions to the development of India–Singapore strategic partnership.

Coinciding with Modi’s two-day visit to the city-state, India and Singapore elevated their bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Lee, 72, had hosted a lunch in honor of Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit.

“It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties,” Modi said in a post on X.

“His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc.,” Modi added as he tagged Lee’s X handle.

In May this year, Lee Hsien Loong, 72, relinquished his position after two decades in a planned political transition paving the way for incumbent Wong. Lee is now a Senior Minister in the Singapore premier’s office.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement after the Modi-Lee meeting said that the prime minister appreciated Lee’s contributions to the development of India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and expressed his hope that Senior Minister Lee will continue to give attention and guidance to Singapore’s relations with India in his new role as Senior Minister.

Recalling their earlier meetings, Prime Minister Modi and Senior Minister Lee expressed satisfaction at the progress of India–Singapore relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA statement said.

“The two leaders agreed that there exists substantial potential to do more, particularly under the pillars of cooperation identified during the two meetings of India–Singapore Ministerial Roundtable,” it said.

“They exchanged ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it added.

Modi also met 81-year-old Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who was the second premier of the city-state.

“PM @narendramodi met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in Singapore today. PM appreciated Emeritus Senior Minister Goh’s contributions in starting the ‘India Fever’ in Singapore. They discussed ideas for further strengthening India-Singapore ties,” the MEA posted on X after the meeting.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Earlier, Modi met his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong.

The prime minister’s visit is aimed at boosting bilateral friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership’, and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country, officials said.

Ahead of his visit, officials in New Delhi had flagged that Modi was expected to connect with three generations of Singapore’s leadership. PTI NPK NPK NPK