PM Modi arrives for BRICS Leaders Retreat in South Africa

Johannesburg, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Summer Place here on Tuesday for the BRICS Leaders Retreat and to deliberate on global developments with other leaders of the bloc.

Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Reinforcing the intra-BRICS bonds! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Summer Place to participate in the BRICS Leaders Retreat. Warmly greeted by the host, President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"PM, along with other BRICS leaders will deliberate on global developments and leveraging the BRICS platform to find solutions to global challenges," he said.

Earlier, the prime minister spoke at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

He viewed a model of the under-construction Swaminarayan Temple here before taking part in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. PTI MRJ MRJ