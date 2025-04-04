PM Modi arrives in Colombo

Colombo, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening on a three-day visit to explore ways to bolster overall bilateral ties, especially in areas of energy, trade, connectivity, digitalisation and defence.

The prime minister landed in the Sri Lankan capital after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

Following the meeting, India and Sri Lanka are expected to come out with around 10 outcomes, including boosting cooperation in areas of defence, energy security and digitalisation.

The prime minister's visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time the island nation is showing signs of recovery from the economic stress. The country was reeling under a massive economic crisis three years back and India extended financial assistance worth USD 4.5 billion.

“We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” Modi said on Thursday in a statement before embarking on the two-nation tour.

The joint vision was adopted during the Sri Lankan president's visit to New Delhi three months back.