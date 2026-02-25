PM Modi arrives in Israel

Jerusalem, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit during which he will hold meetings with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Modi was received by PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The two leaders hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.

The prime minister was given a ceremonial red carpet welcome.

This is Modi's second visit to Israel after 2017.

After a meeting with Netanyahu at the airport, Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his “dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu.” During the visit, Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog. PTI SKS SKS NPK NPK