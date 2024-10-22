PM Modi arrives in Kazan for BRICS Summit, to meet President Putin, Xi

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived here to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, where he is likely to hold bilateral meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet,” Modi posted on X after landing here.

"Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet."

“PM @narendramodi lands in the heritage city of Kazan, Russia. On arrival, PM was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov,” Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

PM @narendramodi lands in the heritage city of Kazan, Russia.



On arrival, PM was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. pic.twitter.com/BEP3G90ujr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2024

India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Modi said in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to Kazan, about 900 km east of Moscow.

“The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” he said.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia.

After reaching his hotel, Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora. Holding the Indian tri-colour, they chanted slogans and sang a cheerful welcome song in Sanskrit.

A team of Russian artists, dressed in traditional Indian attire, presented a Russian dance as Modi watched it with keen interest.

Modi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, on the margins of the summit.

The departure statement also said that his visit to Kazan will further reinfore the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia coming months after Modi's Moscow visit in July for the annual summit during which he held talks with Putin.