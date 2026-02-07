PM Modi arrives in Malaysia on two-day visit

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

“Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Malaysian prime minister on Sunday, which are expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

In his departure statement, the prime minister signalled that the visit would focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement between the two countries.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Modi said.

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” he added.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024. PTI GSP GSP