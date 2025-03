PM Modi arrives in Mauritius on two-day State Visit

Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit at the invitation of his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Before leaving for Mauritius, Modi Monday said that his visit would open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate "our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples".

A contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the celebrations on Wednesday along with a warship of the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.

"Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture," Modi said.

"Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he said.

The prime minister said the close and historical people-to-people connection between the two sides is a source of shared pride.

Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius, a former British and French colony that gained independence in 1968.

A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation's population of 1.2 million (12 lakhs).

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, India on Saturday said it supports the island nation in its efforts to reach a mutually beneficial deal with the UK over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The issue is expected to figure in Modi's talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

In October last year, the UK announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement. PTI ZH AMS