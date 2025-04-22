PM Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed

Jeddah, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Modi was received by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, the Minister of Commerce.

This is the prime minister's third visit to the Gulf Kingdom and the first one to the historic city of Jeddah.

"Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. Eager to take part in the various programmes today and tomorrow," Modi posted on X in English and Arabic along with pictures.

As a special gesture, the prime minister's aircraft was escorted by F-15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force in Saudi airspace. The gesture is being seen as a deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Giving further momentum to our long-standing and historic ties. PM @narendramodi lands in the historic port city of Jeddah to a 21-gun salute & ceremonial welcome," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, which was established during the prime minister's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

The prime minister, who received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour in 2016, described the crown prince as "my brother".

Upon his arrival at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Modi was warmly welcomed by Indian community members. Saudi singer Hashim Abbas sang a popular Hindi film song to welcome Modi.

Standing in front of Modi, Abbas sang 'Ae watan mere aabad rahe tu' from the Alia Bhat-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi. Modi joined in with claps amid loud cheers from the gathering in the hotel's lobby.

Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community who had gathered to welcome him at the hotel.

India and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Modi's visit.

Highly placed sources told PTI that Modi will also discuss issues relating to Hajj, including the quota for Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed, the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Among the deliverables, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technology.

On Wednesday, the prime minister will visit a factory employing Indian workers.

Modi will also interact with the "vibrant" Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening cultural and human ties.

Saudi Arabia is home to 2.7 million Indians who live and work in the Gulf Kingdom.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his visit, Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said. PTI AMS ZH ZH