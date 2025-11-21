PM Modi arrives in South Africa to attend G20 summit, says looking forward to 'productive discussions'

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was looking forward to "productive discussions" with world leaders on key global issues as he arrived here to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit being hosted by South Africa.

Modi arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng, where he was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome. He was greeted with a red-carpet salute from the South African Air Force. Artists performed cultural songs and dances to welcome the prime minister.

"Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues," Modi said in a social media post.

This is the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.

"Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all," the prime minister said.

When Modi arrived at the hotel, a group of children recited a prayer to welcome him. Local artists performed traditional dances, displaying the cultural heritage of states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The prime minister also interacted with children who recited Vedic Mantras. He was seen clapping to the tunes of musical performances. He shook hands and interacted with the members of the Indian community as they chanted 'Modi-Modi'. On the margins of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also attend the 6th Summit of IBSA - a trilateral grouping of India, Brazil and South Africa.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said he will present India's perspective at the summit in line with its vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One Earth, One Family and One Future.' The summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues. The theme of this year's G20 has been 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he added.

"I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit," Modi said.

He also said that he was looking forward to his interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in all three sessions of the G20 Summit.

The three sessions of the summit include "Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies, the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden".

The other two sessions are "A Resilient World – the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems"; and "A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence".

This will be the fourth consecutive summit of the grouping that will be held in the Global South.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the summit.