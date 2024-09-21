PM Modi arrives in USA for Quad summit, will hold bilateral meeting with President Biden

Washington, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US on a three-day visit to “further strengthen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” attend the Quad summit and address a key conclave at the United Nations.

Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Modi landed at Philadelphia for his onward journey to Wilmington.

At the Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania state, he was greeted by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora. Modi greeted the group of people dressed in their traditional wear with many of them holding the Indian tri-colour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some of them and shook hands with some others.

“PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead. Stay tuned!” the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X along with a few photos.

“Welcoming PM @narendramodi for a special visit to the USA to further strengthen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership! During the visit, PM will meet @Potus for bilateral discussions, participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit, address the United Nations 'Summit of the Future,' and hold several other substantive engagements, including with the top tech CEOs and the Indian diaspora,” the Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

The annual Quad summit at Wilmington, which is President Joe Biden's hometown, is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

“The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an ant-China grouping.

The Quad leaders are also set to unveil a “milestone” initiative to prevent, detect, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

“I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world,” Modi said.

“The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.

“I will share the views of one sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world,” the prime minister said.

The 'Summit of the Future' will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future," according to the UN.