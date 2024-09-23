PM Modi attends 'fruitful' tech CEOs roundtable in New York

New York, Sep 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "fruitful" roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday during the second leg of Modi's three-day US visit. It saw the participation of CEOs of major US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

"Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India," Modi said in a post on X.

Organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, the CEOs of top US tech firms, including Google CEO Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayena, attended the conference.

"Further cementing technology and business connect. PM @narendramodi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering, in New York today. PM emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

Modi reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.