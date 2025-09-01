PM Modi attends SCO summit in Tianjin

Tianjin (China), Sep 1 (PTI) The summit meeting of the Heads of State of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) began here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the organisation began a day-long deliberation to chalk out the future course of the bloc. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the leaders. The 25th summit was formally kicked off here on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Xi . It was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This year's summit was stated to be the largest of the SCO group as China, which holds the Presidency of the organisation this year, has invited 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend the SCO Plus summit.

On Monday the leaders address the meeting enunciating their future vision for the organisation.

Modi's speech is being keenly watched for its content in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff war and the Indian prime minister's meeting with Xi on Sunday, which was widely expected to provide a new roadmap for the ties.

In his welcome banquet address, Xi said the SCO bears greater responsibilities in safeguarding regional peace and stability, and boosting the development of various countries in a world of increasing uncertainties and accelerated changes.

Addressing the banquet, Xi expressed confidence that with concerted efforts of all parties, the summit will be a complete success, and that the SCO is certain to play an even bigger role and achieve more progress. He said it will make a greater contribution to boosting the unity and cooperation among member states, pooling the strength of the Global South and pushing for more progress of human civilisation.

Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has expanded from six founding members into a 26-nation family of 10 members, two observers and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe and Africa.

With major emerging markets and developing countries such as China, Russia and India among its members, the SCO represents nearly half of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.