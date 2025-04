Jeddah, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, hours after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Government sources said that Prime Minister Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit.

Modi will now leave for India on Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday as originally planned, they added. PTI RK ZH ASH ZH ZH