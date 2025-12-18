PM Modi departs for home after concluding three nation visit

Muscat, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for home after concluding a “substantive” visit to Oman, during which the two nations inked a milestone free trade agreement.

Modi was seen off by Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, who did a 'namaste' as he bid goodbye.

The prime minister, who arrived here on Wednesday, also held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and explored ways to enhance the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

“My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for their affection during this visit. The signing of CEPA was a major outcome, which will benefit the youth of our nations,” Modi said in a post on X referring to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by the two countries.

“We have also covered substantial ground in other futuristic sectors. May India-Oman friendship keep getting more robust in the coming times,” he said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit “that touched hearts and strengthened bonds!” “After substantive discussions and achievement of key outcomes, PM @narendramodi departs for India after an eventful four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The prime minister was in Oman on the last leg of his three-nation visit, which also took him to Jordan and Ethiopia.

The prime minister was also conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Tarik for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

In Muscat, Modi witnessed the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA), which will provide duty-free access to 98 per cent of India's exports, including textiles, agri and leather goods, in Oman.

On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omani products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items.

The deal is expected to come into force from the first quarter of next calendar year.

“Today, we are taking a historic step forward in India-Oman relations, whose positive impact will be felt for decades to come. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will energise our ties in the 21st century. It will give new momentum to trade, investment and open new opportunities across different sectors,” Modi said in a post on X.

The pact comes at a time when India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in its largest export destination, the US.

Oman is an important strategic partner and is a key gateway for Indian goods and services to the wider region and Africa.

In their meeting, Modi and the Sultan noted that the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman was a landmark in the bilateral partnership.

“They explored ways to further add greater depth to the India-Oman Strategic Partnership,” Jaiswal said.

Modi also interacted with the Indian students and community members here, during which he underlined “coexistence and cooperation” as hallmarks of the Indian diaspora.

He also highlighted India's transformational growth and development and said that India of the 21st century takes “big” and “swift” decisions and moves ahead by setting big goals and delivering results in a time-bound manner.

This was Modi's second visit to the Gulf nation. His visit has special significance as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Before the Oman visit, Modi was in Ethiopia for his maiden visit to the East African nation, during which the two countries elevated their historical ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership'.

He also held wide-ranging talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and witnessed the exchange of various MoUs in various fields.

Modi also addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian parliament, during which he hailed the two countries as “natural partners” in regional peace, security and connectivity.

The prime minister was conferred Ethiopia's highest award - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He is the first global head of state to receive this award.

In Modi's first leg of visit, India and Jordan inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, and digital public infrastructure, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship.