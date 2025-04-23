PM Modi departs for India, cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack

Jeddah, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India on Tuesday night after cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi was originally scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday night.

"PM @narendramodi concludes his State Visit to Saudi Arabia and has emplaned for India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Modi, who arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday, held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council, where both leaders condemned the terror attack and reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism.

The two sides created two new ministerial committees, including one on defence, and agreed to collaborate on establishing two refineries in India.

The prime minister skipped an official dinner hosted and decided to cut short his visit and return home on Tuesday night.