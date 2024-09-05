PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore President

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city-state in South Asia, arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit.

"PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @Tharman_S in Singapore today. PM thanked President @Tharman_S for his passionate support for the partnership. Discussions focused on avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership'" He also met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together. PTI NSA NSA