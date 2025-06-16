PM Modi explores historic Centre of Nicosia with Cyprus President Christodoulides

Nicosia, Jun 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, explored the historic Centre of Nicosia on Monday, where they experienced the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. He left for Canada later in the day to attend the G7 summit.

"Gratitude to President Christodoulides for showing me parts of the very historic city of Nicosia. We look forward to closer people-to-people linkages with Cyprus!," the Prime Minister posted on X, sharing some photographs of the tour.

The historic centre is the old walled part of Nicosia. It is renowned for its fortifications, traditional architecture, and markets.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi was accompanied by President Christodulides "on a walk through the historic heart of Nicosia — a city standing firm and resilient in its onward march, reflective of the indomitable spirit of the proud people of Cyprus".

Earlier, in a gesture of respect, a Cyprus lawmaker touched Modi’s feet when he arrived at the Centre of Nicosia.

In videos shared widely on social media, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Council of Nicosia, is seen welcoming Prime Minister Modi with a traditional gesture of respect by touching his feet.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the moment graciously, reflecting India's deep cultural bonds shared with nations across the world. PTI SCY SCY SCY