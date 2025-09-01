PM Modi flags concern over cross-border terrorism during meeting with President Xi

Tianjin (China), Aug 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged concerns over cross-border terrorism in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and pitched for cooperation between India and China to combat the menace as both the countries are its victims.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing, said the issue of cross-border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi as a "priority".

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks with a focus on rebuilding the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following the over four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh that ended in October last year.

"Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the prime minister as a priority. And, I would add that he did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China," "And, that it's important therefore that we extend understanding and extend support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism," he said.

"I would in fact like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO summit," he added.

The foreign secretary's remarks are seen to be an indication that the SCO declaration to be unveiled on Monday may comprise some criticism or condemnation of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been an all weather ally of China and Beijing in the past had blocked New Delhi's efforts to designate a number of Pakistan-based terrorists by the UN Security Council.

Misri said the two leaders exchanged views on jointly fighting terrorism.

To a question on whether PM Modi raised the Pahalgam terror attack and use of Chinese equipment by the Pakistan army during India-Pakistan military conflict in May, Misri did not give a direct reply.

"All I'll say is that, without going into the specifics, that the issue was discussed. It was raised by the prime minister, and he outlined his understanding very, very crisply and very specifically on this issue," he said.

"He outlined the fact that this is a scourge that both China and India have been victims of, and India is still combating this menace. And he asked for China's support on this particular issue. And, as I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways on addressing this issue," he noted.

Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years. He is in China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).