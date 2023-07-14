PM Modi, French Prez Macron hold talks to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties

Paris, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward the bilateral partnership.

Modi was received at Elysee Palace by Macron and held talks on a host of issues to deepen ties.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets. PTI ASK/SKU NSA NSA