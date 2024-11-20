PM Modi, Guyanese Prez Mohamed Irfaan plants sapling in Georgetown

Georgetown, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday planted a sapling in Georgetown under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative.

Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, is the first Indian head of the state to visit the country in more than 50 years.

"Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam goes global. PM Modi and President Irfan Ali plant a sapling in Georgetown under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative," an official said.

On June 5, Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign on the World Environment Day.

President Ali praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a 'champion among leaders' for his impactful leadership and contribution to the developing world.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Modi. It is our greatest honour to have you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly," Ali said during a joint press statement with Modi.

He lauded Modi's governance style, noting its relevance and adoption in Guyana and other nations.

"You have shown the light to the developing world, and you have created development metrics and a framework that many are adopting in their own country. And much of it is relevant to us here in Guyana," he said. PTI AMS ZH AMS