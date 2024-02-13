PM Modi hails India-UAE partnership as a global model for progress and historic collaboration

Abu Dhabi, Feb 13 (PTI) Hailing India and the UAE as "partners in progress", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ties between the two strategic partners serve as a model for the world and they are scripting a new history in the third decade of the 21st century.

"Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting stronger every passing day," he said.

"India and the UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is of talent, innovation and culture," Modi said, addressing the Indian community here at the 'Ahlan Modi' (Hello Modi in Arabic) grand event.

Underscoring the ancient community and cultural ties between the two countries, Modi also spoke a few lines in Arabic, which he later translated as how both India and the UAE are scripting a better future on 'duniya ki kitaab' (the world's book) with 'waqt ki kalam' (the pen of time).

He then noted that many of these Arabic words are commonly spoken in India.

Modi told the Indian community here that India is proud of them and it was the time to hail the friendship between the two countries.

"In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and the UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate," he said.

After greeting the thousands-strong audience with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium here, the prime minister said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme.

"You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here. You may have come from different parts of the UAE and different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected. This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two countries.

"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family. I have come here with a message from your brothers and sisters, from over 140 crore Indians, that India is proud of you," he said.

Noting that the achievements of India are the achievements of its citizens, Modi exuded confidence that in his third term, India will become the third-largest economy of the world.

Loud and cheerful sloganeering, vibrant, traditional dances, a sprinkling of Arabic and multiple Indian language words, and an evocation of pride in being an Indian was how the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event unfolded here.

As Prime Minister Modi entered the open-air stadium, members of the Indian diaspora welcomed him with slogans of ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi,’ ‘We Love Modi,’ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ and even ‘Jai Shree Ram’ over and above the loud music blaring.

"Your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' The love and support you show me is overwhelming. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he said.

Recalling his first visit to the UAE in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades.

"I vividly recall my first visit to the UAE in 2015, shortly after assuming the title of Prime Minister. It marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in three decades. I remember being warmly received at the airport by the Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers.

"During that visit, I felt an immediate sense of kinship as if I were visiting family. In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he said.

Modi said he was fortunate to have been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the UAE.

"This honour extends far beyond just myself. It belongs to the 140 crore Indians back home and the thousands of Indians residing in the UAE. I am grateful that our partners in Emirates have provided safe space to Indians in their hearts as well as their land," he said.

The prime minister said the UAE is now India's third-largest trade partner and seventh-largest investor. Both countries are collaborating on ease of living and ease of doing business.

"Today every single Indian's aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047. It's our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India which is leading the global charts on several fronts," Modi said.

"It is due to my confidence in the capability of every Indian that I have given a guarantee that in my third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world and Modi's guarantee means a guarantee to fulfil the guarantee," he said.

After his address, the prime minister took a round of the stadium in a battery-powered vehicle waving at the crowd as an excited audience clicked selfies and shouted ‘Modi-Modi’.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE. He will inaugurate the largest Hindu temple here on Wednesday.