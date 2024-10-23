PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE presidents on BRICS sidelines

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with the presidents of Uzbekistan and the UAE on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Modi arrived in the heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.

In a post on X, Modi said he had "a wonderful meeting" with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which they "discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, including trade and cultural linkages".

The prime minister also shared some photographs of his meeting with Mirziyoyev.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said Modi and Mirziyoyev reviewed progress in India-Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation, including in trade, economic, health, connectivity, capacity building and digital technologies.

The two leaders agreed to work together in regional and global fora "for strengthening the voice of the global south", it said.

In another post on X, Modi said, "Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan." Besides India, Russia and China, the BRICS also has South Africa and Brazil. The grouping represents 24 per cent of the global GDP and 41 per cent of the world's population and positions itself as an economic counterweight to the West. The latest five entrants to the grouping are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). PTI SCY SCY SCY