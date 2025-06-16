PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

Nicosia, Jun 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss a range of issues to boost the bilateral ties.

Modi is currently visiting Cyprus, the first leg of his three-nation tour. This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Presidential Palace ahead of the talks.

Later, Modi held delegation-level talks with Christodoulides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were present during the talks.

Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday.

"This visit will add "significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," Modi had posted on X shortly after landing in Cyprus.