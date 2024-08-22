PM Modi holds 'fruitful' exchange of views with prominent Polish Indologists

Warsaw, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a "fruitful" exchange of views with a group of prominent Polish Indologists here and he deeply appreciated their work on Indian culture, language and arts as well as their efforts in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The group of Indologists included Prof. Maria Christopher Byrski, Prof. Monika Browarczyk, Prof. Halina Marlewicz, Prof. Danuta Stasik and Prof. Przemyslaw Szurek.

"These eminent scholars and Indologists are working on different aspects of Indian history and culture. We talked about ways to make Indology more widespread. The distinguished academics also expressed joy at the increasing popularity of Yoga across Poland and Europe," Modi said in a post on X.

"A fruitful exchange of views between PM @narendramodi and leading Indologists of Poland in Warsaw. PM deeply appreciated the Indologists for their scholarship and work on Indian culture, language and arts. He commended them for their efforts in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Prof. Byrski, a distinguished Polish Sanskrit scholar and Professor Emeritus of the University of Warsaw, served as the Ambassador of Poland to India from 1993 to 1996 and was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the President of India in March 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prof. Browarczyk, a renowned Polish Hindi scholar and the Head of the Department of Asian Studies at Adam Mickiewicz University (AMU), was awarded the Vishwa Hindi Samman in February 2023 during the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji.

Prof. Marlewicz is a prominent Polish scholar in Indian philosophy and the Head of the Institute of Oriental Studies at Jagiellonian University (JU), Krakow. Prof. Stasik is a prominent Polish Indologist and former Head of the Department of South Asia Studies at the University of Warsaw. Prof. Szurek is a renowned Polish Indologist and the Head of Indian Studies at the University of Wroclaw.

"Prime Minister (Modi) appreciated the deep interest of the scholars in Indian subjects. He noted that their work and academic research have played a significant role in strengthening India-Poland cultural ties and promoting mutual understanding. There has been a long interest in Indology in Poland dating back to the 19th century," the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi also met with Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt. Ltd., a prominent Polish IT company with a notable presence in Pune.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s growth story propelled by a favourable investment climate and the ‘Make in India’ program, the MEA said.

He enquired about his expansion plans and mentioned the significant opportunities for business collaboration between India and Poland in the field of new and emerging technologies, AI, cybersecurity and digital economy, it said.

Prime Minister Modi assured Lopinski of India's commitment to Ease of Doing Business and an investment-friendly environment.

He also met with Alina Posluszny, MD TZMO India, a leading Polish manufacturer of diversified hygiene products.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted various policies and initiatives such as the 'Make in India' campaign and recent liberalizations in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies, being taken in India. They also exchanged views on TZMO’s expansion plans, given the thriving market and investment opportunities in India, the MEA said.

Modi invited TZMO to expand its manufacturing footprint in India and collaborate on long-term care initiatives. Posluszny conveyed her gratitude for the support and opportunities offered in India.

Modi also met with Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and Anna Kalbarczyk, Board Member, Kabaddi Federation of Poland, in Warsaw.

"Celebrating a vibrant sporting connect. In Warsaw, I met Michal Spiczko and Anna Kalbarczyk, who are noted Kabaddi players. This sport is actively followed in Poland. We discussed how to further popularise this sport in Poland, including ensuring more tournaments between Indian and Polish players," Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi commended Spiczko and Kalbarczyk for their dedication towards advancing Kabaddi in Poland and popularising the sport in Europe. He highlighted the role of sports in fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Poland, the MEA said.

Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. His visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH