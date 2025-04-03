PM Modi holds talks with Thai counterpart Shinawatra

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit, earlier received a Guard of Honour and also witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien -- Thai Ramayana performance.

"A special ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour. PM @ingshin of Thailand warmly received PM @narendramodi at the Government House in Bangkok today," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions for charting the way for future 🇮🇳-🇹🇭 partnership. pic.twitter.com/7djPawNDMo — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 3, 2025

"The two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions for charting the way for future India-Thailand partnership," he said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that he witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien, Thai Ramayana performance after he arrived in Bangkok. It showcased the rich civilisational connect between India and Thailand, the PMO said.

"A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand," Modi said in a post on X.

"The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia," he added.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

After concluding Thailand's visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.