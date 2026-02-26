PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Israeli President Herzog

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday held "extremely fruitful" and wide-ranging talks during which they explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.

Modi called on Herzog at his official residence, where the two leaders first planted an oak tree together in the garden "as a symbol of friendship, growth, and the building of a shared future between the two countries", a press release from the Presidency said.

"Our talks were extremely fruitful and wide-ranging," Modi said in a post on X.

"Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Modi thanked Herzog for the "very warm and grand reception" since he landed in Israel. "This shows the love that the people of Israel have towards India and Indians," he said.

He also seconded that the India-Israel relationship, across sectors, can do a lot for the global good, be it science, innovation or educational institutions. "We have had very positive exchanges, especially in sectors such as water and agriculture. India is also implementing a lot of good Israeli solutions in our country, especially in the agricultural sector, and we have had great results because of that," Modi said.

“I have had the chance to meet you on different occasions in other parts of the world. You have been very clear with your thoughts, and you are also very committed to India. You respect India a lot. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your commitment and respect for India," he said.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Herzog to visit India, saying 1.4 billion people of India are eager to receive him.

"I warmly invite you to visit India, and when you come, don't limit your visit to just Delhi, but take out more time to travel to other parts of India also,” he said.

On his part, Herzog thanked Prime Minister Modi for making a historic second visit to Israel, expressing his deep appreciation for the Indian leader's "longstanding and steadfast support for the State of Israel, as well as the Indian people’s deep friendship toward the people of Israel." The two leaders discussed the critical importance of the strategic partnership between Israel and India in a broad range of fields, including innovation, technology, academia, trade, and security, said the press release from the president's office. They also spoke about opportunities to expand regional partnerships and alliances, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative, to the benefit of both our peoples, it said.

“Prime Minister Modi, your visit to Israel is exciting the Israeli people with your friendship, with your honesty and frankness, and with the expression of compassion, and with the alliance with Israel and its story," Herzog said.

“I believe that India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East, and the Middle East is an essential part of the great future of India. I saw your record levels of economic growth, which is something that is attracting the whole world. It's fantastic," he said while applauding India's rapid growth.

Suggesting ways to enhance sharing of know-how, the Israeli leader suggested that Indian and Israeli universities have "a golden opportunity" to work together for the future. He strongly recommended the students' exchange between the two sides.

“This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation to the advantage of the Global South and the connectivity of the United States to Southeast Asia, through the eastern hemisphere," the Israeli President said.

“We know that you lead the world in so many fields....And finally, I will say that the Abraham Accords, which are a platform to improve the region towards peace, are an ideal partner for India, and the region is an ideal partner as well moving forward, so now we just have to implement it,” he added.

Herzog thanked Prime Minister Modi for the invitation to visit India.

"I wholeheartedly accept the invitation. It is a dream of mine for many years, and many parts of India intrigue me and interest me with your amazing history and culture, including the incredible story of the Jews of India throughout the ages, so this will be a wonderful opportunity," Herzog said.

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.