PM Modi in Kuwait meets translator, publisher of Mahabharata, Ramayana in Arabic

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met two Kuwaiti nationals who translated and published India’s two iconic epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana in Arabic.

The Prime Minister also signed copies of the Arabic versions of the two epics.

Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit is the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

"Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally," Modi said in a post on X along with pictures.

During Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address in October, he highlighted their work and said that "this work is not just a translation, but a bridge between two great cultures. It is developing a new understanding of Indian literature in the Arab world."

On his arrival, Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait.

Modi also met Kuwait-based retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa.

"Delighted to have met Shri @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India's development," Modi posted on X.

On Friday, Handa's granddaughter Shreya Juneja requested Modi to meet her Nanaji to which Modi replied," Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today."

"Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office," Shreya Juneja, granddaughter of Handa posted on X on Friday.

After Modi reached Kuwait, he had a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait.

"Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations," Modi said.

During his visit, he will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait.

India is among Kuwait's top trading partners. He would also meet the vibrant Indian diaspora here. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) workforce list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion.

India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.