PM Modi interacts with Indian-origin Jews in Israel, lauds their 'deep-rooted' India connection

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian-origin Jewish community with India and termed their “remarkable contributions” to Israel as a “living bridge” between the two nations.

There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in Israel as of 2023, according to the Indian Embassy at Tel Aviv.

“Interacted with members of the Indian Jewish community. Their deep-rooted connection to India and their remarkable contributions to Israel stand as a living bridge between our two nations,” Modi said in a post on X after he met and interacted with prominent members of the Indian-origin Jewish community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the community “vibrant” and said, “Their enduring bond with India, traditions carried across generations and remarkable contributions to Israel serve as a living bridge between our countries.” “Their stories of warmth and shared heritage embody the spirit of India–Israel friendship,” the MEA said in a post on X.

Among those who met Modi was Dr Riki Shahi, a council member in Ashkelon, about 75 kms southwest of Jerusalem, who described the prime minister as “doing a lot of things for people and we can see it in his actions.” “He's not talking a lot, but he's doing a lot,” Shahi, the daughter of parents from Baroda, said. She said she had initiated a 'Twin Cities' programme between Baroda and Ashkelon.

HR manager Isaac Thangjon, born in Manipur, had come to Israel about five years ago. “The visit of Prime Minister Modi is nothing short of 'great'.

Referring to the movement in the Israel government's proposal to bring all the remaining 5,800 Jews from India's north-eastern region, commonly referred to as Bnei Menashe, over the next five years, he said, “The stars are aligning themselves and things are looking very good.” “I wish that Prime Minister Modi takes the Israel-India relationship to greater heights,” he said.

On Wednesday, Modi had witnessed what he described as “a memorable” performance of the song 'I Love My India' by an ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens.

“This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel!” he said in a post on X later.

Also, while addressing the Knesset, PM Modi recognised the vibrant Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel and highlighted its immense contributions across education, culture, public life, and national service.

The main waves of immigration into Israel from India took place in the fifties and sixties, according to the Indian Embassy at Tel Aviv.

The majority is from Maharashtra (Bene Israelis) and relatively smaller numbers from Kerala (Cochini Jews) and Kolkata (Baghdadi Jews). In recent years, some Indian Jews from Mizoram and Manipur (Bnei Menache) have been immigrating to Israel, according to the Indian Embassy. PTI NPK/HM NPK NPK