PM Modi interacts with students from IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

Abu Dhabi, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus, calling it a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and the UAE.

At his interaction with the students on the first day of his two-day UAE visit, Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the two countries in February 2022.

The project, a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.

"It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next-generation technology, research and innovation," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The first academic programme -- a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability -- commenced this January.