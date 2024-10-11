PM Modi interacts with US secretary of State Blinken in Laos

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday briefly interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit here in the Laotian capital.

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit. During the visit, he attended the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

Modi on Thursday held a "very productive" meeting with newly-appointed Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence.

He also met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on the margins of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane.