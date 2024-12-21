PM Modi lauds Arabic translator, publisher of Ramayana, Mahabharata

Kuwait City, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met two Kuwaiti nationals here and praised their efforts in translating and publishing India's iconic epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic.

The prime minister also signed copies of the Arabic versions of the two epics.

Expressing his appreciation, Modi in a post on X said, "I compliment Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing these epics. Their initiative highlights the global popularity of Indian culture." He also shared some photographs of his meeting with Al Baroun and Al Nesef.

While Al Baroun translated both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Al Nesef managed their publication in Arabic, enabling a wider audience in the Arab world to engage with India's rich cultural heritage.

Modi had acknowledged their efforts during a 'Mann Ki Baat' address in October, emphasising their contributions to fostering cultural exchange and promoting Indian heritage on a global platform.

Highlighting their work, he had said that it was "not just a translation, but a bridge between two great cultures. It is developing a new understanding of Indian literature in the Arab world".

Modi arrived in Kuwait earlier in the day for a two-day visit, where he was greeted with a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri terminal by senior Kuwaiti officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

The prime minister is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit is the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Upon the arrival at the hotel, Modi met with 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa, who appeared deeply emotional during the meeting. Indian expatriates in Kuwait raised slogans of "Vande Mataram" in solidarity.

"Delighted to have met Shri @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India's development," Modi posted on X.

On Friday, Handa's granddaughter Shreya Juneja requested Modi to meet her Nanaji to which Modi replied, "Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today." Last year, Modi had sent a letter to Handa on his 100th birthday, praising his diplomatic contributions.

"Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office," Shreya Juneja, granddaughter of Handa posted on X on Friday.

On his arrival, Modi received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait.

"Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations," Modi said.

The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) workforce list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

More than 200 Indian associations in Kuwait actively organise socio-cultural and humanitarian initiatives, further reinforcing the ties between the two nations.

Kuwait is also among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. It is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here. PTI AMS/RK SCY SCY