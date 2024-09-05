PM Modi leaves for home after concluding his two-nation visit to Singapore and Brunei

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for home after concluding his two-nation visit to Brunei and Singapore during which he held wide-ranging discussions with the top leadership of both countries to build upon the historic ties, strengthen the partnership and attract investment from the two Southeast Asian nations.

"A successful visit concludes! PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after an outcome oriented visit to Singapore," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

Taking to X, Modi said his visit to Singapore has been a "very fruitful one".

"It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth," he said.

Modi was in the city-state at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

During his two-day visit, India and Singapore elevated their bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and signed four MoUs, including on cooperation in semiconductors.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Wong during which the two leaders took stock of the robust progress in economic ties. The leaders called for further expanding trade and investment flows between the two countries. They also reviewed existing cooperation in the fields of defence and security, maritime domain awareness, education, AI, Fintech, new technology domains, science and technology and knowledge partnership. Modi and Wong also visited a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

Modi also called on Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation.

He flew to Singapore on Wednesday after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister. He was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

In Brunei, Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah discussing defence, trade and energy among other topics along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.