PM Modi leaves for New York after wrapping up Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington

Wilmington (US): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for New York to address a key conclave at the United Nations after attending the Quad Leaders’ meeting here.

Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Modi, who is in the US on a three-day visit, also held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia and Japan on the sidelines of the summit.

In New York, Modi will attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

The prime minister's other engagements include participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.