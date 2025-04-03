PM Modi likely to meet Bangladesh's Yunus, Nepal PM Oli on BIMSTEC sidelines

Bangkok, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus here on Friday, their first meeting since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

The meeting between Modi and Yunus is likely to take place on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, the first in-person deliberations of the leaders of the regional grouping since 2018.

Modi is also expected to meet Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at a time when the Himalayan nation is witnessing pro-monarchy protests from a section of the society.

Modi will also meet Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a rare international visit, at a time when the country is grappling with the impact of massive earthquakes last week.

India has rushed aid to Myanmar and has been helping with the relief efforts by setting up field hospitals to treat the injured under Operation Brahma.

Myanmar has been in the middle of a civil war since the military coup in February 2021.

Modi’s meeting with Yunus assumes significance as the ties between India and Bangladesh have declined since the ouster of Hasina and the attacks on minorities in that country.

Questions were also raised in certain quarters over the extent of control Yunus has over the administration in Bangladesh.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of Yunus’ recent visit to China, where he made certain remarks about the northeastern region, which did not go well with India.

Prime Minister Modi wrote to Yunus on Bangladesh’s national day on March 26, saying India remained committed to advancing its partnership with Dhaka.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, which was the guiding light of India's partnership with Dhaka. PTI SKU ZH ZH