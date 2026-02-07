Kuala Lumpur (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim received a rousing welcome at the Indian diaspora event here on Saturday to dance performances by over 800 participants.

Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and chants of ‘Modi, Modi’.

An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.

“I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia,” Ibrahim told the gathering.

The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue.

“India or Bharat is among Malaysia's top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia,” Ibrahim said.

"I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India," the Malaysian prime minister said.

Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim.

“Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia,” Modi said in a post on X.