PM Modi meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on margins of G20

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed.

"We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.

"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," Albanese added.

A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.

The two ministers also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.