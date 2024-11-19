PM Modi meets Brazilian President Lula; takes stock of full range of bilateral ties

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and took stock of the full range of bilateral ties while reaffirming India's commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence and agriculture.

Modi, who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, met Lula on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency.

"We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more," Modi said in a post on X after talks with Lula.

Brazil is hosting the 19th G20 Summit. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Modi thanked President Lula for successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

"PM assured India's full support to Brazil's initiative of ‘Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty’. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, healthcare, and digital technology," he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Lula at the G20 Summit venue.

Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden are among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19.

From Brazil, Modi will travel to Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years. PTI ZH ZH