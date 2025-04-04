PM Modi meets his counterparts from BIMSTEC nations, discusses strengthening of democratic processes

Bangkok: In his first meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged concerns over the attacks on minorities, including Hindus and conveyed that any rhetoric that vitiated the environment was best avoided.

Modi met Yunus, Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping here.

During the 40-minute meeting with Yunus, Modi also underscored India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

At the meeting, Yunus also flagged the issues of the extradition of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and border killings.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Yunus since Hasina's ouster in August last year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister told Yunus that the strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary for maintaining border security and stability.

Modi also met Myanmar's Senior General Min and told him that India was ready to offer more help to the country after the recent earthquake and pushed for 'credible and inclusive elections' to resolve the conflict there.

This was the Prime Minister's first interaction with Senior General Min, who came to power in a military coup in February 2021 displacing the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar, including through credible and inclusive elections, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters here about Modi’s meeting with Min.

Modi also met Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli, who is facing pro-monarchy protests in the Himalayan nation.

The Prime Minister said he had a productive meeting with Oli.

“India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology,” Modi said in a post on X.

Oli described the meeting as intimate and said he was delighted to meet Modi. In a post on X, the Nepali prime minister also said that he had a meaningful and positive conversation with Modi.

The two leaders reviewed the unique and close relationship between India and Nepal and expressed satisfaction at the progress in enhancing physical and digital connectivity, people-to-people linkages, and in the domain of energy, a PMO statement said.

Modi also met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit.

“Had a great conversation with my good friend, PM Tobgay. India’s friendship with Bhutan is robust. We are cooperating extensively in several sectors,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Always a pleasure to meet my elder brother and mentor PM @narendramodi ji. Discussed BIMSTEC, enhancing regional cooperation, and furthering Bhutan - India friendship,” Tobgay said on his meeting with Modi.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi held delegation-level talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

India and Thailand decided to elevate their relations to the level of a strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that both the countries support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and believe in a policy of development, not expansionism.

Modi made the remarks at a joint press event with Paetongtarn Shinawatra after holding the delegation-level talks.

“We have emphasised cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education between India’s northeastern states and Thailand. We discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, and exchanges between businesses," Modi said about his talks with Shinawatra.