PM Modi meets INA veteran during visit to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur and conveyed the gratitude of all Indians for INA’s extraordinary courage, legacy, and sacrifice.

“We remain forever indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the brave women and men of the INA, whose valour helped shape India’s destiny,” PM Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting. Modi said it was "very special" to meet INA veteran Rao.

"His life is marked by immense courage and sacrifice. Listening to his experiences was very inspiring," he said.

Prime Minister Modi "conveyed the gratitude of all Indians for INA’s extraordinary courage, legacy, and sacrifice," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

In September 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in a rousing address to thousands of followers, inspired several youths to join the cause of Indian independence, from Selangor Padang (Dataran Merdeka or Independence Square) in Kuala Lumpur.

Modi is here on a two-day visit to Malaysia, during which the two sides unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade.