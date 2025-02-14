PM Modi meets Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, discusses innovation and biotechnology

Washington, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Indian-American billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy here and the two leaders discussed the India-US ties, innovation, biotechnology among other things.

Modi met Ramaswamy, who stood for the Republican presidential nomination last year, at Blaire House, the US president’s guest house.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders had “insightful discussions on India-US ties, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future”.

Earlier, Modi discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology, energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

US President Donald Trump chose Musk to head a new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

Ramaswamy was also a part of DOGE before his departure on January 20 to focus on a possible Ohio gubernatorial election in 2026.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

“Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’,” he added.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting with Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, a US automotive and clean energy company.

“Prime Minister Modi and Mr Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Musk arrived at Blair House with his family, including three children, to meet Modi.

Referring to his interaction with Musk’s family, Modi said in a post on X: “It was also a delight to meet Mr @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!” Before meeting Musk, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, the first engagement of the day for the prime minister. Jaishankar and Doval were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, after arriving at Blair House, Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Just hours before meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump. PTI YAS GSP GSP