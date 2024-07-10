PM Modi meets Indologists in Austria; discusses Indian history, philosophy, art & culture

Vienna, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met four leading Austrian Indologists and scholars of Indian history and thought here and exchanged views on Indology and facets of Indian history, philosophy, art and culture.

Modi paid an official two-day visit to Austria at the invitation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first visit to Austria of an Indian Prime Minister after 41 years, in a year that marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He interacted with Dr Birgit Kellner, a scholar of Buddhist philosophy and a linguist; Prof. Martin Gaenszle, a scholar of Modern South Asia; Dr Borayin Larios, Professor of South Asian studies at the University of Vienna, and Dr Karin Preisendanz, Head of Indology Department, University of Vienna.

"Prime Minister Modi exchanged views on Indology and various facets of Indian history, philosophy, art and culture with the scholars," the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a press release.

The prime minister also inquired about the roots of Indology in Austria and its impact on intellectual curiosity and scholarship.

During the discussion, the scholars also talked about their academic and research engagement with India, the press release said.

Prime Minister Modi also met Nobel Laureate Anton Zeilinger, a renowned Austrian physicist and exchanged views on the role of Quantum Computing and Quantum Tech in contemporary society and the promise it holds for the future.

Modi shared his thoughts on India’s National Quantum Mission with the leading physicist.

"Had an excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Anton Zeilinger. His work in quantum mechanics is pathbreaking and will continue to guide generations of researchers and innovators," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"His passion for knowledge and learning was clearly visible. I talked about India’s efforts like the National Quantum Mission and how we are nurturing an ecosystem for tech and innovation. I am also delighted to receive his book along with a very touching message," he said.

Zeilinger is known for his work on quantum mechanics and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2022.

Modi arrived in Vienna from Moscow on Tuesday night after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and exchanged in-depth assessments of recent developments in Europe as well as West Asia.

The two leaders underscored the importance of democratic countries such as India and Austria working together to contribute to international and regional peace and prosperity.