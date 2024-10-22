PM Modi meets Iranian President on margins of BRICS summit in Russia; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia

Kazan, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasised on the need for peace in West Asia and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties, amid heightened tension between Iran and Israel.

The two leaders who met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

This was their first meeting after Pezeshkian became president in July following his victory in snap elections. Pezeshkian succeeded President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The two leaders had a "fruitful discussion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing here.

"Both the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and the prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions," Misri said.

President Pezeshkian also emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved, the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Pezeshkian on his recent victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran.

Both leaders emphasised their shared historical and civilizational ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

"The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, particularly the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic partnership," Misri said.

The meeting between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that have shown signs of escalation. Israel has also said it was preparing for retaliation against Iran's missile attack earlier this month.

India has been expressing deep concern over the current situation in West Asia and called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi in September had called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region. PTI ZH ASH ZH ZH