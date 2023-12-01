PM Modi meets Israeli President, bats for early, durable resolution to Palestine issue

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India’s support for an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi met Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit here in the UAE.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on X.

On October 7, Israel was stormed by Hamas militants in a deadly assault that launched the war.

Modi and Herzog exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population,” Bagchi said.

Modi emphasised India’s support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

"..at the COP28 conference, I met dozens of leaders from around the world. I spoke with them about how Hamas blatantly violates the ceasefire agreements and repeated again and again the demand to place the release of the hostages at the very top of the international community’s agenda, alongside respect for the right of the State of Israel to defend itself," Herzog said.